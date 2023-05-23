Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $56.62 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $56,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,870,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in CVS Health by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 38,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,367,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 152,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

