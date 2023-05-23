Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.