Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

