Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,417 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

