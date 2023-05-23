Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 51,123 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,123 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $37,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

