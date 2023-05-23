Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,514 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $813.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

