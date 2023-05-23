Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $45,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,816,000 after purchasing an additional 126,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.