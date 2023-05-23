Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $911.70 million, a P/E ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.