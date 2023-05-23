Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ AEHR opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $911.70 million, a P/E ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $40.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems
In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
