Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

AEZS stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

