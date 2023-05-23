Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
AEZS stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.38.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.