Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %
AGRX stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $140.99.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.