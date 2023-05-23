Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

AGRX stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

