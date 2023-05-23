Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 6,845 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 286.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

