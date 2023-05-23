Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,023 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.35. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $180.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $396,554.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,965.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,556 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.