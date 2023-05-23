Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

