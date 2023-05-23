Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 19.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

PACW opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $32.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $808.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.51%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.