Aigen Investment Management LP Has $867,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,398 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.