Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 257.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,978 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Plains GP by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.73.

Insider Activity

Plains GP Price Performance

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

