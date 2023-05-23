Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $750,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 914.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.7 %

CSGP opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.