Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 2,105 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

SITE opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.