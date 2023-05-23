Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SIG opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,235. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

