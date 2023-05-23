Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 23,819 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.04. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.06.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.