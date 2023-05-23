Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 81,999 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,999 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.63.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

