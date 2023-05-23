Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $830,000 Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,672,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,396,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 560,131 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILK has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $324,279.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $184,658.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,461 shares of company stock worth $3,523,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.