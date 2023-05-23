Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $323,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,772 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

