Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Airgain Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.48 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 690,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 134,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

