Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BABA. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.63.

BABA stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

