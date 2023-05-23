Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BABA. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.63.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.5 %
BABA stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.