Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 10.9 %

ALIM stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

