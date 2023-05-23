Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) & Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Financial Review

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ally Financial pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 16.42% 14.79% 0.84% Eagle Bancorp Montana 11.25% 8.30% 0.68%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ally Financial and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.43 billion 0.96 $1.71 billion $4.07 6.60 Eagle Bancorp Montana $89.24 million 1.17 $10.70 million $1.53 8.51

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ally Financial and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 2 9 5 0 2.19 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $34.87, suggesting a potential upside of 29.72%. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on consumer financial and insurance products such as vehicle service and vehicle maintenance contracts, and guaranteed asset protection. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment includes Ally Home Mortgage (ALM) offering and bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged asset-based and cash flow loans to middle-market companies, with a focus on busine

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.