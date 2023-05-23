Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

