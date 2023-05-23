Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

