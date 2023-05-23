Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 74,003 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.