Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ameren by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Stock Down 0.6 %

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

