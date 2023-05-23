Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $2,611,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

