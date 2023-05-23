American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 877,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,660,000 after purchasing an additional 170,191 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 653,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $96,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $155.51 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

