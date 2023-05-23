American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after buying an additional 345,290 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

