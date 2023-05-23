American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after buying an additional 345,290 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.