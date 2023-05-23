American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

