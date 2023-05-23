Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,533 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,487.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.