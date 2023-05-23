Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $113,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.99 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.44 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

