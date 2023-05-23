Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$4.20

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$4.20 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANRGF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial cut Anaergia from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

