Analysts Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $99.00

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AECOM by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AECOM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after buying an additional 531,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 0.2 %

ACM opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

