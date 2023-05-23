Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $147.33

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $90.15 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

