Analysts Set Expectations for Mainz Biomed’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mainz Biomed in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for Mainz Biomed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MYNZ. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mainz Biomed in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Mainz Biomed Stock Performance
Mainz Biomed Company Profile
Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mainz Biomed (MYNZ)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.