Analysts Set Expectations for Mainz Biomed’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mainz Biomed in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for Mainz Biomed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MYNZ. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mainz Biomed in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $5.12 on Monday. Mainz Biomed has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.