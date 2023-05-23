Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Transactions at IMAX
In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,811,109. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of IMAX
IMAX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAX (IMAX)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.