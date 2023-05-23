Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,811,109. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

