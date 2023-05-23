Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $43.17

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

