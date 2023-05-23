Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $36.86

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

