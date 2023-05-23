Analyzing Wag! Group (PET) and Its Rivals

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Wag! Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wag! Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 201 900 1449 64 2.53

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 234.16%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -19.59% -34.81% -2.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.13 Wag! Group Competitors $662.87 million $12.69 million 1,050.43

Wag! Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wag! Group peers beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.