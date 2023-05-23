Andrews Sykes Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance
Shares of ASY stock opened at GBX 554 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 506.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,317.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. Andrews Sykes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.99 ($7.21).
About Andrews Sykes Group
