Andrews Sykes Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASY stock opened at GBX 554 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 506.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,317.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. Andrews Sykes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.99 ($7.21).

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

