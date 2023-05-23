Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anexo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANX stock opened at GBX 80.04 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.44 million, a P/E ratio of 470.82 and a beta of 0.76. Anexo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.95 ($1.73).

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

