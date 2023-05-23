Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANXGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anexo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANX stock opened at GBX 80.04 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.44 million, a P/E ratio of 470.82 and a beta of 0.76. Anexo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.95 ($1.73).

Anexo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.