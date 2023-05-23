APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

