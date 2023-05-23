APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.47 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in APA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after buying an additional 777,722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after buying an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

