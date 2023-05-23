Applied Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $132.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

